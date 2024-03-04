Car stolen in 1992 found in Virginia lake

A car that was reported stolen in 1992 was found Monday morning, officials say.

Virginia State Police's Search and Rescue team was performing a training exercise on Monday with side-sonar equipment when they found something interesting in Lake Gaston.

The team discovered a 1990 Nissan that had been reported stolen in 1992.

Officials say a Virginia State Police Help Eliminate Auto Theft (HEAT) Program special agent is following up on the stolen vehicle report.

"At this time, there's no information that the vehicle was involved in a crime...other than having been stolen," said Virginia State Police representative Corinne Geller.