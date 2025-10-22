Car drives through Maryland Verizon store, 88-year-old hospitalized
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. - An 88-year-old woman was hospitalized after a car drove into a Verizon store in Calvert County on Tuesday.
What we know:
The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 21, at the Verizon store on Market Square in Prince Frederick.
Investigators said a man was parked in a spot in front of the store, when the car accelerated and went through the front window and into the store lobby.
A woman sitting in the store was hit. First responders took the 88-year-old to the hospital. The driver, who police said was an 84-year-old man, was not injured.
Photos of the scene shared on Facebook show the car partially hanging out a destroyed window on the other end of the store. The car drove nearly completely through the building.
What we don't know:
Investigators said they're not sure yet why the car jumped the curb and into the building. The Maryland State Police's Crash Team is investigating the incident.
The Source: Information in this story is from a press release from the Maryland State Police and a Facebook post from the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department.