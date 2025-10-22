Car drives through Maryland Verizon store, 88-year-old hospitalized

article

The Brief An 88-year-old woman was hospitalized after a car crashed through the front of a Verizon store in Calvert County. The woman was sitting inside the store, when the car jumped the curb and went through the front window. The driver, an 84-year-old man, was uninjured. It's unclear why the car drove into the store.



An 88-year-old woman was hospitalized after a car drove into a Verizon store in Calvert County on Tuesday.

What we know:

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 21, at the Verizon store on Market Square in Prince Frederick.

Investigators said a man was parked in a spot in front of the store, when the car accelerated and went through the front window and into the store lobby.

SUGGESTED: Woman dead, driver in custody after hit-and-run crash injures 13 at Maryland child's birthday party

A woman sitting in the store was hit. First responders took the 88-year-old to the hospital. The driver, who police said was an 84-year-old man, was not injured.

Photos of the scene shared on Facebook show the car partially hanging out a destroyed window on the other end of the store. The car drove nearly completely through the building.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

What we don't know:

Investigators said they're not sure yet why the car jumped the curb and into the building. The Maryland State Police's Crash Team is investigating the incident.