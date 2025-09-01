Car plows into front of home in Prince George County; driver hospitalized

The Brief A car crashed into a home in Prince George County this weekend. The home suffered extensive damage, and the driver had to be hospitalized. A person was in the basement at the time, but sustained minor injuries.



A car left a trail of destruction in its wake after crashing into the front of a home in Prince Geroge County this weekend.

What we know:

The crash happened on Panorama Drive in Oxono Hill near the National Harbor on Sunday.

It caused extensive damage to the home.

Officials say the driver had to be extricated and taken to a local hospital.

The homeowner was not home at the time, but said a friend was sleeping in the basement when the crash happened, and suffered cuts all over his body.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to release the condition of the driver, along with what caused the crash.