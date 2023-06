A vehicle was left mangled after a driver crashed into a tree and pole early Monday in northeast D.C.

The crash was reported just after 3 a.m. at New York Avenue and Fenwick Street.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Car mangled after striking tree, pole in DC (DC Fire and EMS / @dcfireems)

Authorities say the man behind the wheel suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.