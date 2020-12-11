Car hits protesters in Manhattan

Multiple people were hit by a car in the Murray Hill section of Manhattan on Friday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of 39th and 3rd Avenue just before 4:10 p.m.

There was a Black Lives Matter protest going on and a car apparently went into the crowd. There was a large police presence there after the incident.

The NYPD could not say how many people were hit, only saying that it was "multiple."

There is no word yet on the severity of the injuries but none of them are believed to be life-threatening. A woman was seen being taken away by the NYPD.

This is a developing story and will be updated.