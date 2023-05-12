Car fire in Northeast wakes residents

Police responded early Friday morning to a car fire in Northeast D.C.

The fire occurred near the 300 block of Evarts St. NE. DC Fire and EMS say there were no injuries or threats to any structures.

Officials confirmed to FOX 5 that fire investigators were requested, but stated that is "standard procedure for vehicle fires where the cause is not immediately evident."

One nearby resident shared on Twitter that the fire was the "most terrifying thing I've ever woken up to."