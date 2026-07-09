Image 1 of 6 ▼ A car crashed into Rock Creek in D.C. during stormy weather. From: Supplied

The Brief A car crashed into Rock Creek in Washington, D.C. The driver was able to get out of the car, and no injuries were reported. The crash came as severe weather impacted the region.



A car crashed into Rock Creek in Washington, D.C., Thursday evening as storms brought heavy rain to the region.

What we know:

U.S. Park Police (USPP) said the single-vehicle crash happened on southbound Rock Creek Parkway at Massachusetts Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Officials said the driver, who was the only person in the car, lost control and crashed into the creek.

The driver was able to get out of the car and refused medical treatment. No one was injured during the incident.

The crash caused temporary closures on the north and southbound lanes of Rock Creek Parkway, officials said around 8:30 p.m. Lanes have since reopened. DC Harbor was called to help with swift water resources.

USPP officials shared a reminder about safe driving during wet weather, saying roads are slippery during the first 10 to 15 minutes of rain and drivers should reduce speed to prevent crashes.

The crash came as severe weather alerts were in effect across the region for flooding and thunderstorms. The storms prompted a Tornado Warning in Charles and St. Mary's counties in Maryland around 6:30 p.m., along with a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of D.C., Maryland and northern Virginia.