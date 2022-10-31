Montgomery County police cruiser crashes underneath suspect vehicle in Silver Spring

A major crash has closed roads in Silver Spring after a police pursuit of an armed robbery suspect vehicle ended with a crash involving a police cruiser and a Metrobus.

Montgomery County Police responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Road for an armed robbery. Officers located the suspects at the White Oak Shopping Center.

The suspects drove off and officers pursued the suspect vehicle until it crashed into the rear end of a Metrobus. An MCPD cruiser subsequently crashed into the rear of the suspect vehicle.

Two male suspects were taken into custody and Montgomery County Fire Rescue extricated a third male suspect from the crashed vehicle. A firearm was recovered during the arrest.

No officers were injured during this incident and no serious injuries of passengers on the Metrobus or suspects have been reported at this time.

MCPD says Northbound Georgia Avenue is closed at Burlington Avenue and 13th Street as a result of the collision.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and expect significant delays.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.