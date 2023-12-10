Car crashes into horse and buggy in St. Mary's County leaving 4 hospitalized, horse dead

Four people were seriously injured and a horse was killed in a crash involving a car in St. Mary’s County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Point Lookout Road and Pin Cushion Road in Leonardtown just before 12 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10.

When police arrived to investigate, they found a car that had collided with a horse and buggy, which caused the four people in the buggy to be thrown out. The horse was killed in the accident.

The Sheriff’s Office says the preliminary investigation revealed that a juvenile was operating the horse and buggy, carrying three family members when the horse unexpectedly reared and bucked.

This caused the buggy to enter Point Lookout Road, where it was hit by a 2021 Toyota Tundra going south down the road.

The juvenile who was steering the buggy and one adult passenger from the buggy sustained life-threatening injuries and were taken to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center for treatment.

Another passenger was taken to MedStar St Mary’s Hospital and an infant was transported to Children’s Hospital as a precaution.

Investigators say at this time, speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors to the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to it should contact Corporal Dale Reppel at dale.reppel@stmaryscountymd.gov or call 240-496-6694.