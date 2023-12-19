Caps, Wizards departure may spell trouble for DC's Downtown revitalization efforts

What will happen to Downtown D.C. if the Caps and Wizards move to Virginia?

That’s a question on many minds and a new report claims it could mean the loss of thousands of jobs and millions of dollars.

That’s according to the D.C. Policy Center.

Downtown has already been struggling due to COVID-19 and the Caps and Wizards moving wouldn’t help with revitalization efforts.

In 1997, the teams moved from Landover, Maryland to their current home at Capital One Arena, bringing growth and vibrancy to Downtown D.C.

However, a new study by the D.C. Policy Center reveals if the Caps and Wizards end up playing across the river – the Gallery Place – Chinatown neighborhood will no longer be a prime destination, and surrounding businesses could shut down.

Executive Director Yesim Sayin says less foot traffic could mean a rise in crime in an area where violence is already a concern.

"Fewer events at the arena means fewer people coming to these restaurants and that means jobs lost – a tremendous shock to people working at restaurants," she told FOX 5.

With the FBI headquarters moving to Prince George’s County, Maryland, Sayin believes the city would need to collaborate with the federal government to redevelop the J. Edgar Hoover Building.

"It is an entire city block. it’s five acres and today, it is a low-rise office building that’s designed to repel people, not attract people," Sayin said.

If D.C.’s NHL and NBA teams ultimately move to Alexandria, Virginia – the report explains, this would create a lot of tough decisions, but also opportunities to reimagine Downtown D.C.

FOX 5 will stay ahead of any new developments, but it will be a few years before a final decision is made.