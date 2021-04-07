Capitol rioters’ causes of death released; Capitol officer’s still ‘pending’

The D.C. medical examiner has released the cause of death for each of the Capitol rioters who died during the events of Jan. 6.

Five people – including one Capitol police officer – died when a mob of Trump supporters overwhelmed law enforcement at the U.S. Capitol.

The medical examiner added that "the manner and death" of Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick is "still pending."

The rioters advanced on the Capitol following a speech in which then-President Donald Trump reiterated claims that the results of the 2020 election were fraudulent.

The incident temporarily halted the Electoral College vote certification, which ultimately cemented President Joe Biden’s victory.

The medical examiner confirmed that Ashli Babbitt, had died as a result of a gunshot wound "to the left anterior shoulder," calling the manner of death "homicide."

The other rioters who died in the Capitol riot were:



Kevin Greeson, 55-years-old:

- Cause of death—hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease

- Manner of death—natural



Benjamin Phillips, 50-years-old:

- Cause of death—hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease

- Manner of death—natural



Roseanne Boyland, 34-years-old:

- Cause of death— acute amphetamine intoxication

- Manner of death— accident

