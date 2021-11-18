Capitol Riot suspects charged in connection with police officer's death take part in hearing

Two men accused of attacking fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick took part in a hearing on Thursday, where a judge heard concerns raised by attorneys for one of the two suspects still being held in detention.

Lawyers claim suspect Julian Khater has now been able to view discovery materials within the D.C. Jail. This is the evidence that would be presented in court.

Julian Kater of State College, Pennsylvania and George Tanios of Morgantown, West Virginia are both facing several federal charges stemming from the rioting at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

This includes charges from the FBI that accuse the two of conspiring to injure U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick with a chemical spray. Both men were arrested about two months later.

Ofc. Brian Sicknick, 42, collapsed hours after defending the Capitol from pro-Trump rioters. He died the next day.

Investigators originally thought Sicknick had been hit in the head with a fire extinguisher but a Chief Medical Examiner announced in April, that Sicknick suffered two strokes and died of natural causes.

He is still considered to be of five people who died as a result of January 6th.

Julian Khater’s attorneys raised the discovery concerns at a very brief Thursday hearing. His attorneys have previously argued for Khater’s release from detention arguing, among other issues, that their client is not able to sleep because guards deliver breakfast at 2:30 in the morning and bang on his cell loudly.

Khater’s attorneys were instructed to file a motion on their client’s lack of being able to view discovery materials at the D.C. Jail. The judge will review that motion at the next hearing scheduled for December 10th.

Both Khater and Tanios have already pled not guilty to all of the charges they face.