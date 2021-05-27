Family of fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick push for commission on US Capitol riot

Senate Republicans are expected to filibuster to block a commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection. The vote Thursday would be the first successful use of a filibuster this year to halt Senate legislative action.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Ahead of Thursday's vote, the mother of the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick said she would meet with lawmakers to try to persuade them to act.

FALLEN CAPITOL POLICE OFFICER BRIAN SICKNICK HONORED DURING CEREMONY AT US CAPITOL

"I suggest that all Congressmen and Senators who are against this bill visit my son's grave in Arlington National Cemetery and, while there, think about what their hurtful decisions will do to those officers who will be there for them going forward," Gladys Sicknick said in a statement.

Sicknick was among many officers protecting the building, some seen in videos in hand-to-hand combat with mob.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Sicknick’s death was "natural," and that he suffered a stroke. Officially, the cause of death was "acute brainstem and cerebellar infarcts due to acute basilar artery thrombosis."

Officials say the Sicknick was sprayed with a chemical outside the Capitol around 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 6. He collapsed immediately after engaging with the rioters and died the next day.

DC MEDICAL EXAMINER SAYS CAPITOL OFFICER’S DEATH IN JANUARY 6 RIOT WAS NOT HOMICIDE

Sicknick was honored during ceremony at the U.S. Capitol before his remains interred at Arlington National Ceremony.

Gladys Sicknick's Full Statement:

"My son, Capitol Police Officer, Brian Sicknick, died on January 7, 2021. He died because of the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol Building on January 6. He and his fellow officers fought for hours and hours against those animals who were trying to take over the Capitol Building and our Democracy, as we know it.

While they were fighting, congressmen and senators were locking themselves inside their offices. According to some who were barricaded in their offices said it looked like tourists walking through the Capitol. Really? Sadly, Brian passed away and many officers were badly hurt. Not having a January 6 Commission to look into exactly what occurred is a slap in the faces of all the officers who did their jobs that day. Because of what they did, the people in the building were able to go home that evening and be with their families. Brian and many other officers ended up in the hospital.

I suggest that all Congressmen and Senators who are against this Bill visit my son’s grave in Arlington National Cemetery and, while there, think about what their hurtful decisions will do to those officers who will be there for them going forward. Putting politics aside, wouldn’t they want to know the truth of what happened on January 6? If not, they do not deserve to have the jobs they were elected to do."

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this story