Capitol Police union yet to reschedule a no-confidence vote against acting chief

The Capitol Police union has yet to reschedule a no-confidence vote against the acting chief of Capitol Police.

Yogananda Pittman took over when Chief Steven Sund resigned after the violent U.S. Capitol siege on January 6.

The union had scheduled a no-confidence vote last Thursday against Pittman, but postponed the vote due to the services for fallen Officer Brian Sicknick who died from injuries suffered during the riot.

According to the Associated Press, Pittman acknowledged the department knew before January 6 that extremists and white supremacists could be in the crowd outside the Capitol. But Pittman and other leaders are still pointing fingers about who was responsible for not bolstering security.

