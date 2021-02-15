Capitol Police union vote of no confidence in leadership ‘overwhelming’

The U.S. Capitol Police Labor Union has delivered an "overwhelming" vote of "no confidence" in its senior leadership in the wake of last month's Capitol riot.

Last week, the union’s leadership called for a no-confidence vote among its rank and file members.

The riot led to the deaths of five people, and sent lawmakers scrambling for secure locations, as hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund resigned the day after the incident, which sent shockwaves through the District, and the nation.

The sergeants-at-arms also resigned.

The results of the vote included 92 percent voting "no confidence" in Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman.

In January, Pittman apologized for failing to prepare for the violent insurrection.

Pittman, in prepared testimony before Congress, said that the Capitol Police "failed to meet its own high standards as well as yours." She listed several missteps: not having enough manpower or supplies on hand, not following through with a lockdown order she issued during the siege and not having a sufficient communications plan for a crisis.

On Monday, Capitol police union leadership delivered a rebuke of Pittman and other leaders.

"The results of our No Confidence vote are overwhelming because our leadership clearly failed us. We know because we were there," Union Chairman Gus Papathanasiou said.

Other "no confidence" votes included: Assistant Chief Thomas, 96%; Acting Assistant Chief Gallagher, 84%; Deputy Chief Bowen, 85%; Deputy Chief Pickett, 91%; Deputy Chief Waldow; 64%; and Captain Ben Smith, 97%.

"Our leaders did not properly plan for the protest nor prepare officers for what they were about to face. This despite the fact they knew days before that the protest had the potential to turn violent," Papathanasiou added.

