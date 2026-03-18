Capitol Police players win Congressional football game

The Brief The Congressional Football Game was held at National Park Tuesday night. The game was between members of Congress and officers with U.S. Capitol Police. Ultimately, the police got the win, but the game was about much more than that.



While there were lots of politicians, politics was not the focus at Nationals Park Tuesday night as the annual Congressional Football Game featured a team of lawmakers taking on members of the U.S. Capitol Police.

Ultimately, the police got the win, but the game was about much more than that.

The game:

Although it was the Congressional Football Game, it wasn't just members of Congress taking the field.

"You know what, they just, they asked me if I could come out and play, and I thought, since I only gave the commanders 15 plays, I probably owe it to the community to come out and play a little more out here," former Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick had a 17-year NFL career and — along with other former pros — he played alongside a bipartisan team of members of Congress Tuesday night.

They took on a team made up of members of the U.S. Capitol police, and they did it all for charity, including the U.S. Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

No Eagles fans allowed!:

Washington football great Ken Harvey, Jr., who coached the congressional team, was not happy when he just so happened to see a random person in Eagles gear before the game.

"I almost flashed back. My eyes kind of rolled back to the back of my head. I was ready to make a tackle," Harvey said.

Dig deeper:

The game itself is now an annual event that dates back to 2004. Still, it’s not all fun and games.

Since its inception, the congressional football game has raised more than $4.5 million for charity.

The annual Congressional baseball game will be held at Nationals Park in just a few short weeks.