Capitol Hill neighbors want higher police presence after multiple unprovoked attacks

Residents in the Capitol Hill neighborhood say they need more of a police presence after an attack left a baby girl and her father recovering from bricks being thrown at them.

That incident coming just a week after another unprovoked attack in which a mother was pushed to the ground in front of her 5-year-old, causing her to break her teeth.

Not enough is being done, according to residents in the area.

The most recent incident happened Sunday morning during a family stroll through the neighborhood. The father and baby were walking on the 600 block of E Street SE when a man, who police identified as 44-year-old Jerome Razor, began to follow them.

Moments later, police say Razor threw bricks at the father and child who was in a stroller. Both suffered severe injuries — the child now has stitches from her eye to nose as she heals.

ANC Commissioner Brian Ready says the funding for more police is needed. This comes despite the city council rejecting a budget that would add more police.

This also comes just two months after a neighborhood town hall meeting focusing on crime in the area.

Both recent cases were unprovoked, and the victims were both parents walking with their children, a familiar sight in this neighborhood.