Capitol Heights pastor says after mugging: ‘This has to stop’

The Capitol Heights community has made headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent weeks – and a local pastor has had enough.

Calvin Cage – the pastor at Meridian Hill Baptist Church – was mugged with a knife in his own church last Friday.

The attack follows on the heels of a series of violent incidents in the community – including the shooting death of a pregnant woman, and the murder of a 13-year-old by a 12-year-old.

It’s a trend that Cage believes has to come to an end.

"When you don't invest early you pay later. And then nobody is safe no matter where you live. And so one of the problems is that in our community we're not even safe in our own community. But I'll say this: I refuse to be captive in my own community by criminals who look like me," he said. "This has to stop. And if we don't get out in the streets and get from behind these pulpits it's going to continue."

Cage says he’s planning to meet Friday with church and community leaders – including police officers – to renew a conversation addressing the root cause of violence in the community.

Prince George’s County police say they are still investigating the assault.