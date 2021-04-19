Prince George's County community grieving 13-year-old shot to death by 12-year-old

A Prince George’s County family gathered Monday night to grieve for a 13-year-old child killed in a weekend shooting.

Police say King Douglas was murdered Saturday night in a Capitol Heights shopping center parking lot and the accused shooter is a 12-year-old boy.

Monday night, family and friends were joined by county leaders for a vigil.

Ja’Ka McKnight, King’s mother, said she dropped her son off at Dave and Busters Saturday evening, never realizing it would be the last time she’d see him alive.

"I had to plan my son’s funeral today and pick out his casket," she told the crowd.

She said King had begged her to go out with friends Saturday. It was later she got a call from his best friend, Asad. She recalled that he asked her not to be mad at him, telling her he ran when the violence started and found King on the ground bleeding. She said Asad pleaded with King not to die.

"Asad said, ‘Miss McKnight I checked his pulse on his wrist, I checked his pulse on his neck and I took off my sweater and wrapped it around him,’" said McKnight. "And if this is not a friend right here. These are friends. They didn’t leave my son to die and I’m grateful for them."

Asad, also 13, stood next to her in tears along with another boy who was with them Saturday.

Police responded to Ritchie Station Court around 10:15 p.m. Saturday night. They said a large group of teens was hanging out there and there had been an argument. King was found dead at the scene, and a second 13-year-old had been stabbed.

Police said Monday that the 12-year-old boy from D.C. accused of shooting King later came forward with his mother and confessed to the crime. Police said he claims his friend handed him the gun during when the fight broke out. He’s being charged as a juvenile and has not been identified.

Diamond Coley came to the vigil with her son, Mekhi. At 13, he’s now lost four friends his own age to gun violence. He also knew Makiyah Wilson, Karon Brown and Davon McNeal – all killed in DC.

"He has his moments where, you know, he’ll just break down," said Coley. "We’re trying to figure it out, thinking about therapy and things like that. Just trying to figure it out. It’s really sad though that kids are so young and going through things like this."

Police say so far this year eight children have been accused in homicide cases in Prince George’s County - that’s in just four months - compared to six juveniles homicide charges all last year.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks also attended the vigil, a gesture the family said they’re thankful for.

Alsobrooks said she’ll make an announcement Thursday on new initiatives to provide safe activities and outlets for kids this summer.

