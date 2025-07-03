A Capitol Fourth 2025: Your guide to America’s Independence Day celebration

The Brief The concert airs live at 8 p.m. ET on PBS and streams on Facebook, YouTube, and the PBS app. Gates open at 3 p.m. with security screening; food and low-profile chairs are allowed. Use Metro for travel, expect road closures, and check for accessibility for guests with disabilities on-site.



PBS will broadcast music and fireworks from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol during its annual "A Capitol Fourth" Independence Day celebration. Here’s your guide to the celebration!

Concert details

The "A Capitol Fourth" concert will be held on July 4, 2025, on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The concert broadcast begins at 8:00 p.m. and is expected to finish at 9:30 p.m.

How to attend

Entry opens at 3:00 p.m. No early admission to the West Lawn. All guests must pass through checkpoints with bag inspections and metal detectors.

Entry gates are at the southwest corner of the Capitol grounds. Accessible viewing areas are available for guests with disabilities.

The concert is free and open to the public. No tickets necessary.

READ MORE: July 4 in DC: Parades, concerts, fireworks & more things to do

July 3rd Capitol dress rehearsal

"A Capitol Fourth" dress rehearsal open to the public on July 3, 2025. Gates open at 3:00 p.m.

No entry to the West Lawn before that time. Expect checkpoints with bag checks and metal detectors. Entry is through southwest Capitol grounds gates.

Safety guidelines

All attendees must pass through security screening, including searches of bags, coolers, backpacks, and closed containers. Food and low-profile beach/camp chairs are permitted. Guests should bring plenty of water.

Prohibited items

- Alcoholic beverages

- Glass bottles

- Animals (other than service animals)

- Bicycles and motorized scooters of any kind (devices required for accessibility (ADA) will be accommodated)

- Firearms and ammunition (either real or simulated)

- Explosives of any kind, including fireworks

- Knives, blades or sharp objects of any length

- Laser pointers, signs, posters

- Mace, pepper spray

- Sticks, poles

- Electric stun guns

- Martial arts weapons or devices

- Umbrellas larger than 36" in diameter (umbrellas smaller than 36" will be allowed)

- Pocket or hand tools such as a "Leatherman"

- Sealed packages, large boxes, duffle bags, suitcases

- Drones, model rockets, remote or manually controlled model gliders, model airplanes or unmanned aircrafts, model boats and/or cars, and other unmanned ground or aircraft systems

Other items may also be prohibited at the discretion of the security screeners. More information online.

READ MORE: Capitol Hill 4th of July concert could be cancelled as House debates on Big Beautiful Bill

Getting to the concert

Organizers recommend taking the Metro to the concert site due to the high traffic volume and street closures. The nearest stations are Federal Center SW (Orange/Blue lines) and Union Station (Red line).

Road closures & parking restrictions

Tuesday, July 1, at 8:00 p.m. – Saturday, July 5, at 4:00 a.m.

- First Street between Constitution Avenue, NW, and Independence Avenue, SW

- Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd Street, NW, and First Street, NW

- Maryland Avenue between 3rd Street, SW, and First Street, SW

Tour Bus Relocation

Tour buses will be rerouted to Union Station

Thursday, July 3, and Friday, July 4, between 3:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

ADA Parking

- Both sides of Louisiana Avenue between Constitution Avenue, NW, and First Street, NW

- Both sides of First Street between Constitution Avenue, NW, and Louisiana Avenue, NW

All road closures are expected to end by Saturday, July 5, at 4:00 a.m.

NOTE: First Street between Peace Circle, NW, and Garfield Circle, SW, will have one lane of traffic in each direction during equipment assembly and disassembly. Brief traffic disruptions may occur a few days before (June 20 – July 1) and after (July 5 – July 8) the full road closures.

Guests with disabilities

Two designated viewing areas are available for guests with disabilities.

Each includes a monitor with closed captioning for those with hearing impairments.

Upon arrival, notify a park ranger or event staff member in a yellow shirt for assistance.

Streaming info

The program airs live at 8:00 p.m.

Watch the livestream on the A Capitol Fourth Facebook page, the PBS YouTube channel and the PBS app.

FULL INFO on the Official "A Capitol Fourth" website.