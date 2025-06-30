July 4 in DC: Parades, concerts, fireworks & more things to do

There may be no better place to celebrate Independence Day than the nation’s capital, and this year the DMV has plenty to keep you busy. From fireworks to catching a ballgame and everything in between, here are the best activities to fill your Fourth of July.

National Independence Day Parade

Want the classic Washington Independence Day experience? Look no further than the heart of downtown DC. Starting at 11:45 a.m., you can catch floats, bands, and even equestrian at the National Independence Day Parade . The parade will march down Constitution Avenue from 7th St. to 17th St., and is available to anyone in the DMV for no cost!

Watch the parade LIVE on FOX LOCAL!

Fireworks on the National Mall

If you’re already downtown for the parade, why not stay a little longer for some nighttime fireworks? Stake your spot on the national mall, and look up as bright fireworks illuminate the nation’s capital starting at 9:09 p.m.. The fireworks should be visible throughout the city, so feel free to set up anywhere with a view (even in Virginia across the Potomac River).

Watch the fireworks LIVE on FOX LOCAL!

Capitol Fourth Concert

Nothing is more perfect to warm up a firework celebration than the sweet sounds of patriotism. This year, the concert will feature performances from the National Symphony Orchestra, the Choral Arts Society of Washington, and the U.S. Army Chorus. Public access begins at 3:00 p.m., and the concert starts at 8:00 p.m. from the U.S. Capitol’s West Lawn.

Beyoncé at Northwest Stadium

Looking for an irreplaceable Independence Day? Queen B is in town on her Cowboy Carter tour, playing Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD at 7:00 p.m.

Fourth at the Wharf

The Wharf is hosting a set of local country bands for this year’s fourth, and also welcomes visitors to dine at its many restaurants. Guests will be allowed to bring chairs to view the music from 5:00-9:00 p.m.

Nationals v. Red Sox

America’s pastime may be one of the best ways to spend America’s birthday. The Nationals take on the Boston Red Sox at 11:05 a.m, at Nats Park.

Independence Day Parade at Mt. Vernon

The residence of America’s first president is offering a little bit of everything this fourth. You can observe a naturalization ceremony at 10:00 a.m., watch a magic show at 12:30 p.m. or 2:30 p.m., see daytime fireworks at 1:00 p.m., and listen to the fifes and flutes of the American Revolution at 1:30 p.m. After sundown, you can sit on the mansion’s East Lawn and view the traditional nighttime fireworks. Tickets are $50 for the general public ($36 for children).

Rockville’s Independence Day Celebration

Rockville hosts its annual Fourth of July celebration at JT Stepanek Park in King Farm, featuring live music from Vertigo Red.

Great Meadows 4th of July Celebration

Great Meadows is another peaceful location to enjoy the national holiday. They’re hosting an event with live music, a DJ, food trucks and fireworks! You may even get the chance to see a Color Guard in action! The celebration kicks off at 5:00 p.m. and general admission tickets are $60.

Herndon’s 4th of July Celebration

Herndon is bringing a little bit of everything to the table this Independence Day — family games, live music, face painting, and of course, fireworks. The festival is taking place at Bready Park, and begins at 6:30 p.m.

City of Fairfax Evening Show and Fireworks

The Fairfax High School Stadium is hosting a slew of activities for July 4th fun! Hours of live music goes until 10:30 p.m., but don’t worry – they still make time for traditional fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Great Falls 4th of July Fireworks

Feeling competitive this Fourth? You may want to stop by Great Falls’ 4th of July Celebration for a cornhole tournament! Participants must register before the event. Stay a little longer too, for inflatable fun, food trucks, and fireworks once it's dark. There is a suggested $20 donation per family. The event takes place at Turner Farm.

Germantown Independence Day Celebration

At 7:00 p.m., a night of live music and fireworks kicks off at South Germantown Recreational Park . On-site parking is available.

Six Flags America Fourth of July

If you want a thrilling Fourth of July, Six Flags America may be your best move. The amusement park is open throughout the day, and will even stay open for a fireworks celebration at 9:15 p.m.

Frederick’s 4th – An Independence Day Celebration sponsored by Wawa

Pickleball, inflatable rides, face painting, cornhole, and DIY peanut butter & jelly. All offered at Frederick’s annual Fourth of July celebration at Baker Park.

2025 Bladensburg Fireworks

Right on the water, the Bladensburg Waterfront Park is a beautiful place to take in the Fourth of July. Also make sure to check out pony riding, DJ Flava SHOW and the big fireworks finale. The event starts at 6:30 p.m.

MidCounty Sparkles

Worried of missing the July 4th action? Don’t fret! Albert Einstein High School is hosting fireworks on July 5th, with live music starting at 7:00 p.m, with fireworks set to begin at 9:15.

Reading of the Declaration of Independence at Historic Pohick Church

You can immerse yourself in America’s history this Independence Day with a trip to the Historic Pohick Church in Lorton, VA. The building dates all the way back to the revolutionary period (1774), and will host historical reenactor Rev. Dr. Thomas Costa who will be reading the Declaration of Independence at 1:00 p.m. Stick around for a free tour of the church.

All Day 4th of July

Shipgarten’s Tysons Corner location has a full slate of events for the whole family to enjoy – even your furry friends! A full outdoor playground is just one of the many things to keep the kids entertained, and a dog park is a perfect outlet for your four-legged friend.

Palisades 4th of July Parade

One of Northwest DC’s longest-established July 4th celebrations is returning for its 59th rendition. The Palisades 4th of July Parade begins at 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of Whitehaven Pkwy and Macarthur Blvd, and continues down Edmunds Pl and Sherier Pl before wrapping up at the Palisades Rec Center. At noon, you can head to the Palisades Park for a free picnic, with hot dogs, lemonade, live music and more!



