Capitals release new augmented reality Alex Ovechkin experience

The Washington Capitals are celebrating Alex Ovechkin's 802nd goal with a new augmented reality experience.

They've teamed up with Balti Virtual to launch "AR Ovi" – an interactive platform that lets fans bring Ovechkin into their world via the Capitals website and Instagram profile.

The virtual giveaway features a congratulatory message and confetti courtesy of the Caps. Plus, you can even witness the prolific goalscorer's silky-smooth shot like never before.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo Credit: Washington Capitals

On Friday, Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career goals list, scoring his 802nd into an empty net with a minute left in the third period of the Capitals’ game against the Winnipeg Jets. He now trails just Wayne Gretzky (894) for the most goals in NHL history.

The Capitals are encouraging fans to share photos of their AR Ovi by tagging @Capitals on social media.