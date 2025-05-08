Capitals beat Hurricanes in game 2 of second-round series, 3-1

The Brief The Washington Capitals beat the Carolina Hurricanes in game two Thursday night. The Caps were hoping to come back from their overtime loss in game one. Game three will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 10, in Carolina.



The Washington Capitals won game two in their second-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday night as they chase the Stanley Cup.

The team was looking to bounce back after an overtime loss in game one of the second round against the Hurricanes.

Last game:

Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin’s overtime goal gave the team a 2-1 victory at the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of their second-round series on Tuesday night.

The winner came on their 94th attempt and 33rd that got on net, showing the shot volume offense that has gotten them to this point.

Carolina allowed Washington to get just 14 shots on goal, the second-fewest in Hartford Whalers/Hurricanes history.

Dig deeper:

This series marks the second time Washington and Carolina have met in the playoffs. In 2019, Carolina came back from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits and took game 7 of the 2019 series in double overtime. The puck drops on the 2025 edition Tuesday night at Capital One at 7 p.m.

What's next:

The Capitals and Hurricanes will face off for game three in Carolina at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 10.