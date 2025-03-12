Capital Wheel at National Harbor unveils new state-of-the-art lighting
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. - The Capital Wheel at National Harbor has unveiled its new state-of-the-art lighting package.
Special celebrations mark unveiling
What we know:
The 180-foot observation wheel includes a new light show, featuring high-speed animations and custom messages.
As part of Tuesday night's celebration - a gender reveal! The Capital Wheel will host a Cherry Blossom Light Show later this month.
