How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 finale in the DMV

If you're looking for a place to watch the finale of RuPaul's Drag Race in the DC area with friends and fans alike, FOX 5 has you covered.

The season 15 finale is airing on Friday at 8 p.m. on MTV. Here's a roundup of watch parties and options for online viewing:

Trade

1410 14th St. NW

Special guests Evry Pleasure and Jaxknife Complex will host Trade's RuPaul's Drag Race Finale viewing party starting at 8 p.m. Watch the show, play fun games and win exciting prizes.

Number Nine

1435 P St. NW

Special guest Elecktra G will host Number Nine's RuPaul's Drag Race Finale viewing party starting at 8 p.m. Watch the show and win fun prizes.

Bunker

2001 14th St. NW

RuPaul's Drag Race judge Carson Kressley will be watching the finale along with fans at Bunker. Happy hour with no cover will be from 7 to 10 p.m. There will also be a free meet and greet with Carson for the first 100 people to purchase a drink. The viewing party will be hosted by Naomi Thee Ratchet and there will be a $10 cover after 10 p.m.

Red Bear Brewing Company

209 M St. NE

Special guest Desiree Dik will host Red Bear's RuPaul's Drag Race Finale viewing party starting at 8 p.m.

American University

4400 Massachusetts Ave NW

SPA Undergraduate Council's Queer Student Initiative and AU Pride will be hosting a RuPaul's Drag Race finale watch party starting at 7:30 p.m. It will be located in MGC 200 for students only.

Online Viewing

If you want to host a watch party of your own at home, the finale will air on MTV and streams on MTV.com.

You can also sign up for a free trial of Philo, Fubo TV and DirectTV to stream the show. It can also be streamed on Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and Verizon Fios. The series is also available on Vudu.