Capital Pride 2022: What you need to know about the Capital Pride Festival Sunday

The Pride festivities continue in D.C., as the Pride Festival hosted by the Capital Pride Alliance will be happening Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the festival.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

CAPITAL PRIDE FESTIVAL INFORMATION

The Pride Festival will be happening along Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd and 7th Streets (you can see full festival map below).

The event kicks off at 12 p.m. Sunday allowing visitors to enjoy a variety of entertainment, food, drink, and advocacy with over 300 exhibitors. The festivities will continue throughout the day before wrapping up around 10 p.m. Sunday.

The Festival is the largest annual event in the national capital region and continues to be free to the public.

FOOD AND DRINK

There will be plenty of food and drinks available at the festival with two food courts and three beverage gardens. The food is provided by traditional festival food vendors, local restaurants, and food trucks, while the beverage gardens are hosted by local bars and sports leagues. Here's what you need to know about all the food and drink options.

Senate Food Court & Beverage Garden (Open to all ages.)

12:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

The Senate Food Court & Beverage Garden is located on Constitution Avenue, north of Pennsylvania Avenue and near the Capitol Stage. Includes a select array of tasty foods, beer, and wine.

Monument Food Court & Beverage Garden (Open to all ages.)

12 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The Monument Beverage Garden will provide revelers the opportunity to cool down or heat up while watching and listening to great entertainment on the Monument Festival Stage, while sipping their favorite beverage and enjoying a bite to eat.

Capitol Beverage Garden (Must be 21+ years of age to enter.)

1:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

The Capitol Beverage Garden will provide revelers the best view of the U.S. Capitol and the chance to experience the entertainment on the Capitol Stage. You will also be able to enjoy your favorite spirit, beer, and or wine.

Dupont Beverage Garden (Must be 21+ years of age to enter.)

12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The Dupont Beverage Garden will allow you to enjoy your favorite beverage while dancing to the beats of some of the best local DJ’s, from the Dupont Stage.

ENTERTAINMENT

Capital Pride Concert

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Experience entertainment on three stages, from international headliners to our best local and regional LGBTQ+ talent.

"Capitol" Sunset Dance Party (Open to all ages.)

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

The Concert may end but the dancing will continue at the Capitol Sunset Dance Party. Enjoy the electronica sounds of an international DJ sensation while you dance in the middle of America’s Main Street on Pennsylvania Avenue, with the sun setting on the U.S. Capitol.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 12 : Overview of the annual Capital Pride Festival looking down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC on June 12, 2011. The festival celebrates Lesbian Gay Bisexual and Transexual oriented individuals and couples. Photo by Linda Expand

STREET CLOSURES

The following streets will be closed to traffic from Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. through Monday, June 13, 2022 at 3:00 a.m.:

3rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

PARKING RESTRICTIONS

Parking will not be allowed on the following streets from Saturday, June 11, 2022, starting at 9:00 a.m. through Monday, June 13, 2022 at 3:00 a.m.:

3rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Madison Drive, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

MPD recommends that people who are traveling around the District on Sunday keep up with the latest traffic updates here.