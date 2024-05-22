Capital One Arena among NBA's most dangerous, report finds

Capital One Arena, home to the Washington Wizards and Capitals, has been named one of the most dangerous NBA arenas, according to a recent report by BetTennessee.com.

The ranking is based on several factors including crime rates in the surrounding area and fan behavior.

The report, which used data from NeighborhoodScout.com, CrimeGrade.org, and Reddit’s r/nba subreddit, evaluated the crime index, fan behavior, and crime grades specific to the neighborhoods where the NBA arenas are located.

Capital One Arena ranked eighth among the top 10 most dangerous NBA arenas, with a total crime score of 45. This places it alongside other arenas in cities with high crime rates, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers' Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and the Indiana Pacers' Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

BetTennessee.com’s study highlighted the growing concerns over the safety of fans attending games and events at Capital One Arena. The neighborhood's crime statistics contributed significantly to the arena's poor safety rating.

Local authorities and the management of Capital One Arena are aware of these findings and are reportedly taking steps to address safety concerns. Measures include increased police presence and enhanced surveillance systems to ensure the safety of all visitors.

In January, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the launch of a task force aimed at revitalizing the Gallery Place-Chinatown area.

A report released in 2023 noted that visible drug sales, increased presence of unhoused people, and disruptive panhandling were negatively impacting experiences in and around Chinatown.

Mayor Bowser has also introduced the Safe Commercial Corridor Hubs initiative in Chinatown.

The hubs, which are aimed at connecting residents to city services and keeping the area safe and clean, will be staffed by multiple public safety and human services agencies.

Check out the full list of unsafe arenas below: