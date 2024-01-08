Bowser aims to revitalize Gallery Place-Chinatown ahead of possible Caps, Wizards departure

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser is launching a task force aimed at revitalizing the Gallery Place-Chinatown area.

The plan COMES ahead of the potential departure of the Washington Capitals and Wizards from downtown D.C. to northern Virginia.

The news of that departure was a huge blow to businesses in this area who count on the crowds from the Capital One Arena to survive.

Now, Bowser has announced the creation of a task force that will focus on the future of the two-block area that includes Capital One Arena and Gallery Place.

The task force will be chaired by two experts in developing retail communities. Jodie McLean and Deborah Ratner Salzberg are charged with leading the effort in creating an immediate activation plan, a long-term vision, and a financial plan.

McLean is Chief Executive Officer of EDENS, one of the nation’s leading retail real estate developers. Salzberg previously worked was chair of the Federal City Council.

The Gallery Place-Chinatown corridor has been a focus of economic development by the DowntownDC Business Improvement District.

A report released last year noted that visible drug sales, increased presence of unhoused people, and disruptive panhandling were negatively impacting experiences in the area.

The task force will convene on Monday afternoon at the Shakespeare Theatre Company.