Capital Gazette shooting victims honored at Annapolis ceremony marking 5 years since deadly attack

A wreath-laying ceremony was held in Annapolis Wednesday to mark five years since the deadly Capital Gazette shooting.

Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters died in the June 28, 2018, attack when a gunman opened fire inside the newspaper newsroom.

The gunman, Jarrod Ramos, blasted his way into The Capital’s office with a shotgun, smoke bombs and a device that blocked his victims from fleeing.

He shot and killed the five employees. Six other employees inside the newsroom survived either by fleeing or hiding from Ramos.

After pleading guilty and being found criminally responsible for his actions, Ramos was sentenced in September 2021 to six terms of life in prison, five without the possibility of parole, plus 345 years — all to be served consecutively.

The families of victims and some newspaper employees who survived the deadly attack dismissed civil charges against The Baltimore Sun and Tribune Publishing earlier this year after settling the case.

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan tweeted, "Gerald, Rob, John, Rebecca, and Wendi are forever in our hearts, their legacy forever a part of our democracy. Their stories, their courage, and their dedication to journalism will forever remind us of the power and the responsibility of the press in our nation."