Candlelight vigil held for Maryland boy who drowned in flash flood

A grieving community gathered this weekend to honor 13-year-old Mason Kearns, who died after being pulled into a storm drain during last week’s flash flooding.

Teen lost to flood

Kearns was reportedly playing in the rain with his brother when water surged down a hill like a river, sweeping him into the drain.

What we know:

Floodwaters were waist-deep when firefighters arrived in response to emergency calls. Rescue crews worked for nearly 50 minutes to pull his body from the flood water.

Friends, family, and neighbors held the candlelight vigil in Mount Airy to remember the teen.

