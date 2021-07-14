Canal boat making its way to Georgetown

article

A new canal boat is headed to Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park in D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood.

After nearly a decade, The National Park Service (NPS) and Georgetown Heritage are bringing a canal boat back to Georgetown.

From 7 p.m. on Friday, July 9 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 11, the boat will be delivered in two pieces to Canal Road. This operation will require the closing of Canal Road from Reservoir Road intersection to Foxhall Road.

Throughout the course of the weekend, the boat will be lifted into the canal by a crane on Canal Road. It will then be floated to a dry dock near the 31st Street Bridge in the canal.

The canal will be "dewatered" which will allow the builders of the boat to join the two pieces of the boat, then apply fiberglass to the hull, the portion of the boat that rides both in and on top of the water. After the canal will be "rewatered" and the boat will float to its permanent location near the NPS Visitor Center near Thomas Jefferson Street, Northwest.

"The NPS and Georgetown Heritage can’t wait to celebrate the arrival of the boat with you—but please wait to visit the boat until we’re finished with construction. The boat delivery area in Canal Road will be an active construction zone and will not be open to the public. We’ll share an announcement when construction has been completed."

The new boat is part of a multi-year project to revitalize the C&O Canal in Georgetown. Called the Georgetown Canal Plan, it is being facilitated in partnership with Georgetown Heritage with support from the District of Columbia and the Georgetown Business Improvement District.

