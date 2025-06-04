Canada wildfire smoke lingers over DC region bringing hazy sunshine Wednesday

Hazy skies continue across the Washington, D.C., region Wednesday as smoke from Canadian wildfires lingers in the area.

Wednesday will feel warm and humid, with highs near 87 degrees, says FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda. While the haze remains, conditions are slightly better than the day before, Grenda says.

Temperatures on Wednesday will begin in the 50s and 60s with an early morning breeze, but humidity is on the rise and will continue climbing through the remainder of the week. Conditions remain dry Wednesday, but rain is expected to move in starting Friday

Overnight, temperatures will dip to around 65 degrees, leading to a warm and humid Thursday, when more smokey haze is expected. "I think we'll have a little bit of a better chance to pick up on that smoky haze tomorrow," Grenda said.

Storms may develop on Friday evening, though they will likely be isolated. Heading into the weekend, Saturday could bring scattered afternoon storms, while Sunday looks drier, with highs near 83 degrees. Unsettled weather may return Monday, with more storms possible.