Wes Moore raises $4.8 million, leads Maryland gubernatorial field

Wes Moore’s campaign confirmed today that it has raised a record-breaking $4.8 million in the Maryland race for Governor.

The fundraising total is the most money raised by a first-time candidate in Maryland history at this point in the cycle.

Moore has cultivated unparalleled support for his candidacy with the unprecedented amount. He now ends the first seven months with over $3.1 million on hand, according to his campaign team.

"I am so humbled by the grassroots Army of supporters we have seen grow so quickly, drawn to our vision of increased work, wages, and wealth for every Maryland family," Wes Moore said. "We have a lot of work to do, but feel confident about our ability to share our message and not only win in June, but bring our people-powered movement to Annapolis."

The first-time candidate, who says he entered the race in June 2021 with no cash on hand, is ahead of the crowded Democratic primary field.

Campaign Finance Reports were due to the Maryland State Board of Elections by 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 19.

Reports indicate 73 percent of Moore's donations were worth $100 or less, and contributions came from all 23 counties in Maryland plus Baltimore City.

