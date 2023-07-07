Cameras catch thousands of speedsters in Fairfax Co. school zones

Watch out speeding near schools in Fairfax County!

The brand-new speed cameras are catching tens of thousands of drivers going over the limit.

Over 20,000 drivers got tagged for speeding as part of Fairfax County's new pilot program, according to a story first reported by WTOP. The program set up speed cameras near eight different schools across the county.

The county is also adding a camera near Oakton High School soon and a work zone camera at Route 28.

Even though the cameras flagged over 20,000 speeders, less than half that number ultimately were fined because the cameras are incapable of flash. They have issues clearly capturing images at night and early morning.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis says the cameras are part of an overall strategy to reduce crash and pedestrian fatalities. He says so far this year, overall crashes are down significantly – as are fatal crashes and pedestrian fatal crashes.

"We've committed ourselves to traffic enforcement initiatives," Chief Davis said. "We were really productive with the ‘50 Means 50 campaign’ that we did in the county, and you know we've at least tripled the number of traffic citations we've issued in 2023 versus 2022."

Davis says he's not yet sure if those numbers are a flash in the pan or a direct result of their traffic citation strategy. If you are caught speeding by one of the new cameras in Fairfax County — It's $50 if you're 10-14 mph over. That doubles if you're caught going 20 mph over.