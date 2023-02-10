New speed cameras placed in Fairfax County aim to reduce car accidents

A new series of speed cameras are going live in Fairfax County on Friday in eight school zones across the county.

The cameras are part of a new pilot program and will be placed outside four elementary schools, three middle schools and one high school.

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved this program back in December saying they want to cut down on car accidents, especially pedestrian collisions.

Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says he pushed for speed cameras following the fatal accident involving two Oakton High School students last June.

Police say it was a speeding teenage driver who caused the accident that claimed those two lives.

Speed cameras will be positioned near Oakton High School in the coming weeks as well as in a work zone along Route 28 near Old Mill Road.

Fairfax County plans to add as many as 30 more cameras in school zones over the next couple of years.