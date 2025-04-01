Camera captures brutal attack on dog; Humane Rescue Alliance offers $2,500 reward

The Brief Humane Rescue Alliance seeks help identifying person caught on video brutally attacking dog in D.C. Video shows person kicking, dragging, and slamming the dog; a $2,500 reward is offered for information. Investigators prioritize finding the dog and ensuring its safety; call 202-723-5730 with tips.



The Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA) is seeking the public’s help to identify a person caught on video brutally attacking a young dog on Georgia Avenue in Northwest Washington.

The disturbing footage, now circulating online, shows the person repeatedly kicking, dragging, and slamming the dog onto the pavement while walking it on a leash.

Humane Rescue Alliance offers $2,500 reward in dog cruelty case

What we know:

It was posted over the weekend by the Washingtonian Problems Instagram account and shared by the HRA, which claims the person also attempted to suffocate the dog.

The group has announced a $2,500 reward for information leading to the person’s arrest and conviction. Investigators say their top priority is locating the dog and ensuring its safety.

Investigators prioritize locating the dog and ensuring safety

"The District of Columbia is a compassionate community, and we have zero tolerance for any form of animal cruelty," said Timothy Moyer, Director of Animal Protection Operations at the Humane Rescue Alliance. "Public support strengthens our ability to rescue vulnerable animals and intervene in cases of cruelty and neglect. Our top priority is to bring this dog safely into our care and we urge anyone with information about this case to come forward as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Humane Rescue Alliance at 202-723-5730.

Warning - Graphic Content