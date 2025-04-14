Cambodian refugee living in US since age 8 detained by ICE in Virginia

The Brief A man who has been living in Virginia for the past 30 years was detained by ICE. His wife fears he could be deported to Cambodia, despite coming to the U.S. as an 8-year-old Cambodian refugee.



A northern Virginia woman says her husband has been detained by ICE — and fears he may soon be deported, despite living in the U.S. legally for the past 30 years.

What we know:

Sann Thach was last seen by his family during what they say was a routine check-in with ICE — more than a month ago.

The 43-year-old married father of two daughters came to the U.S. as an 8-year-old Cambodian refugee.

His wife says he has a green card, a work permit, and a Virginia driver’s license. He drives a cement mixer for a living.

The issue at hand is a a conviction from when he was 18 years old, for the illegal possession of a firearm.

"There should be some type of statute of limitations here, but I guess there isn’t — and I am not the only situation that’s happening like this. There are other people — in fact, there are other Cambodian people going through the exact same thing," said wife Sonya Tan. "Nobody knows too much really about immigration law to fully understand it, but if I can tell my story, I can help others through this for sure."

What's next:

Tan says they’ve hired an immigration attorney, gotten their member of Congress involved, and filed what’s called an expedited request for a stay of removal.

FOX 5 DC has reached out to ICE for comment and are waiting to hear back.