Calvert County sheriff's deputy shot in gunfire exchange during pursuit

A sheriff's deputy in Calvert County, Maryland is in critical condition after a shooting during a traffic stop.

According to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office, around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday deputies attempted to stop a car in the area of Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk, but the car sped away on Route 4 starting a pursuit.

Investigators said the suspect vehicle, with two people inside, sped away from deputies on Route 4 and a pursuit began. As the pursuit continued, investigators say, the suspect driving the car opened fire on the pursuing deputies, hitting a patrol vehicle.

The chase the continues onto Walnut Creek Road in Huntingtown, where deputies utilized a pit maneuver to stop the car.

The sheriff's office said both occupants then got out of the car and began running. As they were running, the suspect that was driving fired several more gunshots, ultimately hitting a deputy. Investigators say deputies returned fire as the suspect ran away.

The passenger in the car was immediately taken into custody at the scene, while officers found the suspect close to a nearby neighborhood a short time later.

Deputies cleared the suspect had also been shot during the exchange. The suspect was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sherriff's office said the deputy who was shot was also taken to an area hospital. The deputy, identified as five-year CCSO veteran Senior Deputy James Flynt, remains in critical condition.

As a result of the incident, two deputies were place on administrative leave per sheriff's office policy.

Investigators identified the suspect as Brandon Alexander Turner, 21, of Greenbelt, Maryland. Turner faces several related charges including, attempted first degree murder and attempted second degree murder.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.