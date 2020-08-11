Calvert County football field racist graffiti suspects IDed, sheriff’s office says

The Calvert County sheriff’s office says it has identified five 18-year-old suspects in connection with racist slurs spray painted on a local football field.

The sheriff’s office began investigating Sunday around 5 p.m. when the vandalism at Calvert High School in Prince Frederick was reported.

In addition to the slurs, they say an outdoor classroom was broken into and vandalized, and other areas of the school were vandalized and sprayed with graffiti.

They say the suspects are all male – and charges are pending.

