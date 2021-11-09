Calls for Loudoun County superintendent, school board members to resign continue

Dozens of Loudoun County Public School parents sounded off at another heated school board meeting Tuesday night as calls for the resignation of the superintendent and several school board members continue.

Parents FOX 5 spoke with say they feel like they haven't been heard, but a few mentioned they believe things could change in their favor based on how last week's election went.

"I’m hoping that with the new administration we can get back to educating our children removing politics from schools and restoring the trust and integrity of public school systems," one parent said.

Some of the issues parents brought up at Tuesday night's school board meeting included mask and vaccine mandates, LCPS's transgender student policy and the recent sexual assault cases.

FOX 5 heard from parents who were upset over what they call a lack of transparency surrounding the sexual assault incidents.

Many parents are also still saying they don't want critical race theory being taught in schools.

FOX 5 spoke to a teacher who has been vocal about standing up for her students and calling out parents who have problems with how the school system is working to be more inclusive.

"Regardless of a student’s race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, I want my students to know that they belong here and that I will fight for them and I will fight for them to hold that space; that is my job," says Andrea Wieskopf.

A parent group announced Tuesday night that they now have enough signatures to start the recall petition process for school board chair Brenda Sheridan.

The group says she violated the state's Open Meetings Act and the First Amendment rights of Loudoun County citizens in addition to mishandling the recent sexual assault cases.

LCPS has no comment at this time on the calls for the superintendent or board members to resign.