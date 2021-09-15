Another heated school board meeting in Loudoun County with new transgender policy to take effect soon

The Loudoun County Public School Board took heat from dozens of frustrated parents Tuesday night.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Several parents addressed board members during public comment on the school systems transgender policy, mask requirements, and a vaccine mandate for student-athletes that goes into effect Nov. 8.

"How do you justify allowing the bleachers at sporting events to be packed without masks or distancing or vaccine mandates? Do you not see this discrimination against the athletes and coaches actually engaged in the sport?" One parent said.

"Where is my body my choice?" said another parent. "So it only works for abortions and transgender nothing else. Where is your medical degree that you have to impose this on our children?"

MORE FROM FOX 5: Loudoun County school board expected to vote on employee speech policy

The school board also adopted Tuesday night a revised conduct policy for employees, which addresses free speech, saying they will acknowledge free speech rights of school system employees outside of work, but will still require the support of the school systems policy on the job.

Advertisement

This comes after the controversy involving elementary school teacher Tanner Cross, who said he would not follow a school policy, which allows transgender students to use restrooms, locker rooms and using their preferred pronouns.