BWI Airport named finalist in 2023 America’s Best Restroom contest

BWI Marshall Airport has been selected as a finalist in the 2023 America’s Best Restroom contest, sponsored by Cintas Corporation.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Restroom interior stall

This 22nd annual competition celebrates businesses that develop and maintain innovative restroom facilities. Cintas invites everyone to vote for their favorite finalist at BestRestroom.com.



The competition is shining a light on the airport’s new restrooms on Concourse B that recently opened as part of a broad program to modernize and enhance restroom facilities throughout the terminal. This $55 million program is expanding and improving restrooms on Concourses B, C, and D.

Some of the customer amenities feature added space for stowing roller bags, full height stalls, and doors. The new restrooms also include innovative technology such as occupancy lights for the stalls and sensors to inform custodial staff when supplies need to be refilled. The facilities include exterior honeycomb core windows that provide natural light to the open areas of the restroom while also ensuring privacy.

Featured article



