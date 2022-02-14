BW Parkway crash causes major delays; multiple vehicles involved

Authorities say multiple vehicles are involved in a crash Monday morning along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The crash happened along the southbound lanes of MD-295 SB past US-50 in Prince George's County.

The crash occurred in the 4 a.m. hour and has blocked all lanes of traffic at this time. Vehicles are being detoured onto US-50.

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE