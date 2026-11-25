The Brief Business owners and homeowners in Alexandria are getting ready for possible flooding from a Thanksgiving storm. The National Weather Service (NWS) says high tides could hit the lower blocks of King and Union streets in Old Town Alexandria. One to three inches of rain is expected on Thursday, and wind gusts could reach up to 50 to 55 mph in the immediate D.C. area.



Homeowners and businesses in Alexandria are gearing up for a Thanksgiving Day storm that could bring heavy rain and possible flooding to the area.

What we know:

Rain and gusty winds are expected to start in the D.C. metro region early Thursday morning, with heavy rainfall set to taper off around late Thursday afternoon into the evening. One to three inches of rain is expected, and wind gusts could reach up to 50 to 55 mph in the immediate D.C. area.

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The National Weather Service (NWS) says high tides could hit the lower blocks of King and Union streets in Old Town Alexandria, and that Founders and Waterfront parks could experience flooding. City workers handed out free sandbags on Wednesday afternoon, a familiar sight for the area which experiences frequent coastal flooding.

Residents and business owners said dealing with the weather right before and during Thanksgiving is not ideal, but regardless, they're preparing for the worst-case scenario.

What they're saying:

"With these big storms they're projecting, I'm just a little nervous trying not to have our holiday get too wet inside," said Mark Jones.

Kevin Songster manages multiple restaurants in Old Town Alexandria, including Barca. He was one of the many business owners who picked up free sandbags on Wednesday. He says he will be tying down decorations and preparing for wind.

"We’re open for business and ready to go and, hopefully, it won’t be too bad, but we’ve seen weather in Old Town forever," Songster said. "I mean it’s been flooding down here for years. We just make a workaround and stay open and take care of our guests in Alexandria."

As of Wednesday evening, no major event cancelations have been announced in the Alexandria community.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Old Town Alexandria Thanksgiving Storm Preps