The Brief Golfers in Colorado did not let a massive herd of wild animals slow down game. Video recorded Nov. 22 shows players golfing around a large group of elk. Course officials installed wildlife fences in October to help keep the elk off the greens.



Golfers in Loveland, Colorado, did not let a massive herd of wild animals slow down their game over the weekend.

Video recorded Nov. 22 shows players golfing around a large group of elk that took over part of Mariana Butte Golf Course, according to Storyful.

Footage captured by Meagan Schrecengost shows part of the herd, which she estimated to be about 300 strong, gathered on the course.

The animals are a common sight at the facility during this time of year, Storyful reported. Course officials installed wildlife fences in October and advised players to use fence gates to help keep the elk off the greens.

Golfers play through herd of elk at Colorado golf course (CREDIT: Storyful)