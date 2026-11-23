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The Brief Two men were arrested for stealing $33,000 worth of wine from a store in Lorton. The suspects took 50 bottles of wine, which were all recovered and returned to the store. Both men were charged with burglary and grand larceny and have since been released on bond.



Two men are facing charges after $30,000 worth of wine was stolen from a Northern Virginia store, Fairfax County police said.

What we know:

Surveillance cameras captured the moments when one of the suspects peers inside Elite Wine Imports in Lorton in the early morning hours of Sept. 28. The suspect then goes inside and drops his flashlight before scoping out cases of high-end wine.

Fairfax County police said the suspect stole more than 50 bottles of wine, totaling about $33,000.

"These folks were methodical," said Fairfax County Police Captain Richard Cash. "They knew what they were going after. We believe they were familiar with the location, whether they'd been there before or had associates or friends that knew the location, it appears it was picked out and targeted."

When the suspect emerges from the store, he is joined by a second person. Together, they carry the cases of wine away from the scene.

Two men arrested for wine theft in Lorton

The suspects, identified as 46-year-old Sean Jackson of Stafford and 65-year-old Mark Brown of Maryland, have both been charged with burglary and grand larceny, police said. Both men have since been released on bond.

Automatic license plate reader technology helped track the suspects, according to police.

Capt. Cash said all the wine was recovered by officers in D.C. before it was sold.

"This was a unique case because it involved wine," Capt. Cash said. "It's not something we routinely experienced. There's not a huge market of wine burglars. Our detective that was assigned to this was determined to make these people whole and he actually recovered all 50 bottles and returned them to the owners. No case is less important than another. Our detectives are gonna give it 100%."

Capt. Cash reminded residents and business owners that the police department offers free security assessments to identify vulnerabilities and improve cameras and lighting.