Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Washington County, Berkeley County
7
Extreme Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Warren County, Stafford County, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Northern Fauquier County, Fairfax County, Carroll County, Central and Southeast Montgomery County, Charles County, Washington County, Northwest Montgomery County, Anne Arundel County, Frederick County, Prince George's County, District of Columbia, Berkeley County
Extreme Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Prince George County, Dorchester County
Extreme Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Stafford County, Fairfax County, Northern Fauquier County, Northwest Montgomery County, Central and Southeast Montgomery County, Washington County, Carroll County, Anne Arundel County, Frederick County, Charles County, Prince George's County, District of Columbia, Berkeley County
Heat Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Warren County
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Fairfax County, Northern Fauquier County, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Stafford County, Warren County, Anne Arundel County, Charles County, Frederick County, Central and Southeast Montgomery County, Prince George's County, Carroll County, Northwest Montgomery County, District of Columbia
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 12:00 AM EDT, Charles County, Prince George's County, Anne Arundel County, Central and Southeast Montgomery County

Bus driver in fatal Virginia I-95 crash pleads not guilty to manslaughter

By
FOX 5 DC
Virginia Crime
Published July 1, 2026 6:56 PM EDT
Published July 1, 2026 6:56 PM EDT
Bus driver charged in deadly I-95 crash headed to court
Bus driver charged in deadly I-95 crash headed to court

Bus driver charged in deadly I-95 crash headed to court

FOX 5 D.C.'s Bob Barnard has the latest. 

The Brief

    • Jing Dong has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges following a fatal May motorcoach crash on Interstate 95 that killed five people.
    • His attorney maintains the crash was a non-criminal accident because Dong was driving under the speed limit and plans to file for bond soon.
    • The case is split between two courts, with hearings scheduled for August and September ahead of an October 6 trial date.

STAFFORD, VA. - The driver of a motorcoach that plowed into a construction traffic backup on Interstate 95 in May, killing five people, has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of involuntary manslaughter, according to his newly appointed defense attorney, Tom Walsh. 

Jing Dong entered the plea in Stafford County Circuit Court Wednesday morning.

Walsh spoke after the hearing, maintaining his client's innocence and emphasizing that the fatal collision was not a criminal act.

He stated that the crash was an accident, not a crime, and while he acknowledged the loss of life was awful, he noted that Dong was driving under the posted speed limit at the time of the impact. Walsh then declined to comment on whether any distractions were present behind the wheel.

Dong is currently being held without bail, but Walsh announced plans to file a motion for bond within the next week and a half, arguing that his client should be released pending trial.

5 people killed

The backstory:

The criminal charges stem from a massive, multi-vehicle wreck that occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. on May 29 along southbound I-95 in Stafford County, roughly 50 miles south of Washington, D.C.

READ MORE: NTSB: Bus continued nearly half a mile after initial crash on I-95 in Virginia

According to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Dong was operating a 2013 Van Hool motorcoach for E&P Travel Inc., carrying 24 passengers from New York City to Charlotte, North Carolina.

NTSB provides update on fatal I-95 crash in Stafford County, Virginia
NTSB provides update on fatal I-95 crash in Stafford County, Virginia

NTSB provides update on fatal I-95 crash in Stafford County, Virginia

Watch the NTSB provide an update on the fatal I-95 crash in Stafford County, Virginia.

As the bus approached a 1.6-mile-long temporary overnight work zone near mile marker 146.6, it failed to slow down for a traffic backup, per the report. The motorcoach then slammed into the rear of a Chevrolet Suburban and an Acura MDX, continuing through the traffic queue for nearly half a mile and triggering a chain reaction that ultimately involved 10 vehicles.

READ MORE: Virginia bus crash: Massachusetts family of 4 among 5 killed

A post-crash fire consumed the Acura MDX, killing all four occupants inside, while one passenger in the Suburban was also killed. Several other victims involved in the chain-reaction collision sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

What's next:

The legal proceedings against Dong are now split between two separate county courts, per his attorney. 

In General District Court, where he faces two other counts, a probable cause hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 28, according to Walsh. Meanwhile, the indicted charges in Circuit Court will have a status hearing on Sept. 8, with a formal trial date now set to begin on Oct. 6.

The Source: Information from Jing Dong's defense attorney Tom Walsh and previous FOX 5 D.C. reporting. 

Virginia CrimeNewsCrime and Public SafetyStafford CountyVirginia