NTSB: Bus continued nearly half a mile after initial crash on I-95 in Virginia

The Brief A passenger bus traveling on Interstate 95 in Virginia crashed into stopped traffic in an overnight work zone, triggering a chain-reaction collision involving 10 vehicles. Five people were killed, including four occupants of an SUV that caught fire after the impact, while several others suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious. Federal investigators are examining why the bus failed to slow down before the crash and whether any safety recommendations are needed to prevent similar tragedies.



Five people were killed and several others injured after a motorcoach traveling on Interstate 95 in Virginia plowed into a line of vehicles in a work zone last month, according to federal investigators.

The information was published in a preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

5 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Virginia

Big picture view:

The crash occurred at approximately 2:32 a.m. on May 29 in Stafford County, about 50 miles south of Washington, D.C.,

Investigators said a 2013 Van Hool motorcoach operated by E&P Travel Inc. was traveling southbound in the center lane of I-95 while carrying a driver and 24 passengers on a scheduled route from New York City to Charlotte, North Carolina.

As the bus approached a traffic backup near mile marker 146.6, it failed to slow and struck the rear of a 2021 Chevrolet Suburban and a 2020 Acura MDX that were in the center lane at the end of the queue.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:32 a.m. on May 29 in Stafford County. (Credit: Virginia State Police)

According to the NTSB, the bus continued through the traffic queue for nearly half a mile, triggering a chain-reaction crash involving eight additional vehicles before stopping in the median separating the southbound lanes from the express toll lanes.

A fire broke out after the collision and consumed the Acura.

One passenger in the Chevrolet Suburban and all four occupants of the Acura were killed in the crash. Other people involved sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious, investigators said.

Dig deeper:

At the time of the crash, a 1.6-mile-long temporary work zone was in place for overnight pavement resurfacing. The project began at 9 p.m. on May 28 and was scheduled to conclude at 5 a.m. the following morning. The work zone included closures of the southbound center lane, right lane and right shoulder. The posted speed limit remained 65 mph through the area.

Weather conditions were reported as clear and dry.

What's next:

The NTSB said the investigation remains ongoing. Federal investigators are working alongside the Virginia State Police, the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to determine the probable cause of the crash and identify potential safety recommendations aimed at preventing similar future incidents.