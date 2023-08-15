Burke Centre Parkway safety to be discussed in virtual forum

Braddock District Supervisor James Walkinshaw will host a virtual community forum Tuesday to discuss improving safety on Burke Centre Parkway in Virginia.

The meeting comes nearly a month after a fiery car crash at an intersection on Burke Centre Parkway that killed one teenager and left three others in critical condition.

In the wake of the crash, neighbors have created a petition to add a traffic light on Burke Center Parkway where the crash occurred. As of writing, the petition has been signed by over 2,300 people.

Representatives from the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Fairfax County Department of Transportation and the Fairfax County Police Department will be part of the virtual forum on August 15 at 7 p.m. FCPD are expected to update the community on recent traffic enforcement initiatives, and VDOT will share its process and timeline for evaluating potential design changes to the intersection where the crash occurred.

The public can join the forum at bit.ly/bcp815 or call in at (571)9-429-5982 Conference ID: 747 680 291#.