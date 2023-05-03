Burglar uses rock to smash through front door of Silver Spring apartment building

Authorities say a burglar used a rock to smash open the front door of a Silver Spring apartment building before entering and stealing property.

The break-in happened around 5:45 p.m. on March 22 in the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard in Montgomery County.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Police say the man used a rock to break open the door to the building. Once inside, he entered a unit that was left open, stole property, and fled the scene.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect. Police say the man is in his 20s or 30s, and was wearing a red hat, black glasses, a black/white/red jacket, black jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A $10,000 reward is being offered in the case.